Results of the Labor Day Monday afternoon game, all earning points: first, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; second Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr.; third, Sharon Winters and Nancy Handley. Monday evening “fun bridge” did not play.
A field of 30 players competed Sept. 7 in the evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all earning points: first, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; second, Judith Harris and James Kirtley; third, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; fourth, Connie Latas and Linda Cronkleton; fifth, Linda Easton and Richard Easton.
The noon game on Sept. 8 had a field of 12 players. Results, all earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Leon Joseph Grafe; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third, Diane Scott and Charles Parks.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley was unable to host the Sept. 12 afternoon free bridge lesson on Zoom due to WiFi problems. Members of the class participated without their fearless leader, asking and answering questions among each other. Kirtley plans to be back Sunday.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
