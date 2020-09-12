Upgraded Club Champion bridge games will begin Sept. 21 and run through Sept. 27. This week of games will apply to all games at the Indianapolis Bridge Center which all members of both the Terre Haute Bridge Center and the Paris Bridge Center are eligible to compete. Master point awards will be doubled, and will be 1/4 gold and 3/4 black. The virtual game for that week at the Terre Bridge Center will carry the double points treatment.
Results for Sept. 1 virtual club game, partnerships earning points, North-South: first, James Kirtley and Judith Harris[ second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Michael Butts and John Burns; fourth, Linda Reynolds and Tonicia Smith. East-West results: First, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton[ second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; fourth, Jane Blair and Phil Smith; fifth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; sixth, Thomas Siefert and Jane Mills.
Jim Buffington and Mark Greenwell squeaked out a 1/2-point victory over Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl in the Sept. 2 face-to-face game. On his way home from the golf course, local long time player James Gormong stopped by the club as the game was finishing to go over some of the problem hands with one of the newer partnerships. A very nice and appreciated act.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his free bridge lesson via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. No trump structure was discussed with responses to a no trump opening scheduled for next week. After the lesson, the “class” resumed the battle for the challenge match championship with challenger Tana Holt. The match ended in a 13 to 13 tie. Following the example of the Ryder Cup golf championship, the “class” retains the mythical/imaginary belt in case of a draw. The challenger must defeat the champion in order to take possession of the belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more bridge information.
