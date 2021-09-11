Another successful week of play has completed at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Monday afternoon (Aug. 30) had two and one-half tables with Thomas Siefert and Diane Scott tying with Judith Harris and Sharon Winters for first place. Monday evening (Aug. 30) “fun bridge” had four tables compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Phyllis White and Janice Fellows; third, Lou Harmening and Jan Harmening. A new player at the club, Alijah Rogers, did very well but was not awarded points because he was partnered with a life master who was not eligible to earn points in this game.
The Tuesday evening (Aug. 31) Terre Haute/Paris virtual club game had 28 participants. Results, all listed earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; third, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; fourth, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; fifth, John Wright and James Jordan-Wagner; and sixth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Wednesday noon (Sept. 1) game had three tables with Charles Parks and Judith Harris the winners and Mark Greenwell and James Buffington runner-ups. Talks are underway to determine if a Friday game might be added.
Local club president James "Sonny" Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon free bridge lesson via Zoom. We continued our study of conventions used to disrupt opponents bidding. After the lesson, the class participated in a 15 partnerships instant tournament which we finished about middle of the pack.
