Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. The Monday, Sept. 27, afternoon game at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 12 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Mona Sternfeld and Nancy Hanley; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris. Later that same evening, the “fun bridge” group was treated to a short lesson by local great player Mark Greenwell before a game won by Brad Phillips and James Wright with runner-ups Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday, Sept. 28, evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all listed earning points; first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell; third, Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely; fourth,Michael Miedema and Judith Harris; fifth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; and sixth, James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
A field of 12 players participated in the Wednesday, Sept. 29, morning game. Results, all listed earning points: tie for first between the team of Joanna Hebermehl and Betty Piper and the team of Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third place went to Sherry Ray and Paul Ray.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon bridge lesson, free via Zoom. The lesson was titled “Double Trouble” and most of the circumstances involving doubles and redouble were discussed. After the lesson, the class participated in an instant tournament on Bridge Base online which the class placed first in a field of 15 with a 70% score.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.