Results for Terre Haute/Paris Oct. 20 virtual game: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; third, Tana Holt and James Kirtley. Results for Oct. 21 in-person game: winners James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; runner-ups Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. After score adjustments for less experienced players Michael Butts and Diane Jordan-Wagner were awarded winners of the B division.
At local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley’s free Sunday Zoom bridge lesson, the class continued with discussion of responders answer to partners opening bid.
At this lesson, the class played an instant tournament or a challenge match on Bridge Base Online. Each member of the class bids a hand with help and input from the other members. On Sunday, the “class” excepted a challenge match from local top player Milt Van Reed which the “class” was able to win and retain the mythical/imaginary Challenge Match Belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
