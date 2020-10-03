Because of a technical issue with scoring in some of the virtual games Sept. 20-26, “Stardust Week” at the Terre Haute Bridge Center was extended to include games on Monday and Tuesday this week. All virtual games received double points and 1/4 of the points were gold.
Results for Sept. 22 game earning points: first, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; second, Margo Kraemer and Dave Kraemer; third, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; fourth, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; fifth, Richard Easton and Richard Bernardoni; sixth, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; seventh, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; eighth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; ninth, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; 10th, Michael Miedema and Judith Harris; 11th, Phil Smith and Jane Blair; and 12th, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Results for the Sept. 23 in-person game: winner James Buffington and Mark Greenwell over runnerups Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal. A very good turn out with three full tables for the live game. The partnership of Buffington and Greenwell reported earning gold points during the recent Indianapolis virtual game.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley decided to take a short vacation break from his free Sunday class but classes will resume.
For club updates, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
