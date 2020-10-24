Another successful week of competition at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results for the Oct. 13 virtual club game, all earning points: first, Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert; second, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; third, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; fourth, M Sue May and Mary Lunsford; fifth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; sixth, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; seventh, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; eighth, Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch; ninth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
Results for Oct. 14 in-person game: winner Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr. with runner-up Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. After score adjustment for less-experienced players Michael Butts and James Buffington were declared winners of the B division.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley again hosted a free bridge lesson on Zoom Sunday afternoon. He was proud to announce that a partnership from the class playing the 2 over 1 system that his class teaches was able to finish first place in the local Tuesday evening virtual club game. Other partnerships from the class seem to be doing better playing the system Kirtley teaches than they would otherwise. Keep up the good work to both teacher and students.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for club details.
