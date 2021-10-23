The Monday afternoon game on Oct. 11 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 12 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joesph Grafe; second, Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant; third, Joanna Hebermehl and Charles Parks. Later that same day the “fun bridge” group played their game with a field of 16 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, John Wright and Brad Phillips.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Oct. 12. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel, fourth, Joseph Grafe and Shafaat Dalal; fifth, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; sixth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; seventh, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The Wednesday morning game on Oct. 13 had a field of 14 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Brad Phillips and Joseph Grafe.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. After a good discussion on reverse bids showing extra points, the class participated in a challenge match with current challenge match title holder “Marvelous” Milt Van Reed. In a shocking upset the class was able to defeat Van Reed and reclaim the imaginary/mythical challenge match belt.
Visit 812-232-1230 for more activities at the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.