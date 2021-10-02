The Monday afternoon game Sept. 20 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 12 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; runner-up Thomas Siefert and Michael Butts. Later that same day the “fun bridge” group had a game after a short lesson from club president James “Sonny” Kirtley. Results, all listed earning points, North/South: first, Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/West: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Phyllis White and Norma Beymer; third, Brad Phillips and James Wright.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game Sept. 21. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; fifth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Klienheksel; sixth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; seventh, Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely.
A field of 12 players participated in the Wednesday morning game Sept. 22. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; tie for third between the team of Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant and the team of Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon free bridge lesson on Zoom. The class continued on with the study of competitive bidding. After the lesson the class participated in a challenge match with former champion Milt Van Reed. Van Reed was successful in his bid to reclaim the title in a very close match.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
