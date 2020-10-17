Another interesting week in play at the Terre Haute/Paris bridge centers.
Results for the Oct. 6 virtual game: first, James Kirtley and Judith Harris; second, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; third, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt.
Results for the Oct. 7 live game: winners Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal with runner-ups James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
After score adjustment for less experienced players Buffington and Greenwell were winners with Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips runner-ups.
Note that the Paris Bridge Center hosts a live game each Thursday evening in an art gallery just off the square in downtown Paris, Illinois. Many players from each location crossover to the other’s events.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continues his free bridge lesson using Zoom. Sunday’s class lesson focused on responding to partners open. In a shocking development the “class” learned we were able to defeat local excellent player Milt Van Reed in a challenge match for the mythical/imaginary challenge match belt.
Van Reed is again playing for the belt but results for the second attempt are unknown at the time of this writing.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more news.
