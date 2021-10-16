Twelve players competed in the Monday afternoon game on Oct. 4 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results, all listed earning points: first, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; runners-up Thomas Siefert and Nancy Hanley. Later that evening, the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 30-minute lesson with club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 20 players. Results, all listed earning points. North/South: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; runners-up Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/West: first, Art Western and Robert Cowden; runners-up, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Oct. 5. Results, all listed earning points: first, Michael Miedema and Ted Bain; second, Richard Easton and Linda Easton; third, Judith Harris and James Kirtley; fourth, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fifth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; sixth, James Jordan-Wagner and John Wright; seventh, Charles Parks and Rick Kleinheksel; eighth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
No Wednesday morning game was played Oct. 6 as many of the regular players traveled to Cincinnati to compete in a tournament. Also, Kirtley did not host his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
