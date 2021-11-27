The Monday afternoon game on Nov. 15 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 14 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; third, Brad Phillips and Thomas Newton. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 30-minute lesson by club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 20 players. Results, all listed earning points, North/South: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert with a tie for second between team Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening and team Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh. East/West: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; runner-up, Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Nov. 16. Results, all listed earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; fourth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; fifth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; sixth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
The Wednesday morning game on Nov. 17 had a field of 12 players: first, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; a tie for third between team Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant and team Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. The class is in the final few weeks of a comprehensive review of all material covered since January. After the lesson, the class challenged the current challenge match title holder Milt Van Reed. In what is becoming a not so shocking result the “class” was able to defeat Van Reed and reclaim the title belt. No classes this holiday weekend, so Van Reed may only have one more chance to reclaim the title on Dec. 5.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more information.
