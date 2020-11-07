Good news to report: The Terre Haute/Paris Tuesday evening Virtual Club Game remains strong and healthy with 10 full tables and 40 players competing.
Discussion is underway by the Board of Directors as to how and when to add a second virtual game.
Results from the Oct. 27 game, all earning points: first, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; second, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; third, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; fourth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; fifth, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; sixth, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; seventh, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; eighth, Diane Jordan-Wagner and Thomas Newton; ninth, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; 10th, Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
The noon Wednesday face-to-face game remains strong with three full tables and 12 players competing. Results for Oct. 28: winners Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal, and Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl a close second. Michael Butts and Brad Phillips were winners of the B division for younger and less-experienced players.
Unfortunately, the free lesson broadcast via Zoom was canceled this past week. Hopefully the lesson will resume at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.