The Monday afternoon game on Oct. 25 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 16 players compete. Results: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, James “Sonny” Kirtley and Sharon Winters; fourth, Shafaat Dalal and Tana Holt. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a half-hour lesson hosted by club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 16 players. Results: first, James Buffington and Charles Bryan Jr.; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, Ann Staats and Michael Butts; fourth, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening.
A field of 20 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Oct. 26. Results: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; fourth, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; fifth, Richard Easton and Rick Bernardoni; sixth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; seventh, Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
The Wednesday morning game on Oct. 27 had a field of 14 players: first, Milt Van Reed and Brad Phillips; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third, Tana Holt And Noreen Bryant.
Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. A comprehensive review of the material studied over past several months is underway. After a 45-minute review the class challenged current title holder Milt Van Reed. In a shocking upset the “class” was able to defeat Van Reed and take possession of the coveted challenge match belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
