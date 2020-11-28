Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. The Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game is doing very well with 36 players participating in the Nov. 17 competition. Results, all earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Patty Cottom and Mark Greenwell; fourth, Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; seventh, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; eighth, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; ninth, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal.
Results for the noon Nov. 18 in-person game: winners Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl and runner-ups Sharon Winters and Tana Holt. After score adjustment for partnerships with at least one non-life master Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr. were declared winners. A very close and competitive field with the scores tightly bunched from top to bottom.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his free bridge lesson via Zoom on Sunday afternoon. Instruction focused on several conventions to be used in competitive auctions including the Michaels cue bid and the unusual 2 no-trump overcall. In a shocking upset the “class” was able to defeat the current Challenge Match Belt holder Milt Van Reed. The “class” attributes the victory to being slightly more experienced with the bidding tendencies of the robots. Good luck next time, Milt.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
