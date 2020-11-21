Good news to report: Terre Haute Bridge Club players Thomas Siefert and Diane Jordan-Wagner partnered in winning a large 1,500 point or less tournament in Indianapolis this past week.
It was fantastic to see a couple of students from club president James “Sonny” Kirtley’s Sunday class do so well.
Results from the Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game Nov. 10 evening game, all earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Patty Cottom and Mark Greenwell; fourth, Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; seventh, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; eighth, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; ninth, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal.
Results from the Nov. 11 noon in-person game: winner Sharon Winters and Michael Miedema with a tie for runner-ups between the team of James Buffington and Mark Greenwell and the team of Milt Van Reed and Brad Phillips.
After score adjustment for younger less-experienced players a draw between the partnership Buffington and Greenwell and the partnership of Van Reed and Phillips was called.
Kirtley continued his free Zoom lesson on Sunday afternoon. Strong 2 club openings and responses were discussed. The Empire strikes back as Kirtley’s longtime partner Tana Holt took on the “class” in a challenge match for the mythical/imaginary Challenge Match Belt. The “class” was able to hold off Holt’s attack and retain the belt.
For more club information, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
