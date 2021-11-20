Sixteen players competed in the Monday afternoon game on Nov. 8 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Tana Holt and Patty Cottom; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 30-minute lesson with club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 16 players. Results: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; and third, Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh.
A field of 28 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Nov. 9. Results: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal; third, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fourth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; fifth, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; sixth, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; seventh, James Jordan-Wagner and John Wright.
Wednesday morning game on Nov. 10 had a field of 14 players: first, Joanna Hebermehl and Diane Jordan Wagner; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; and third, Brad Phillips and Milt Van Reed.
Kirtley hosted another free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class is in the final few weeks of a comprehensive review of all material covered since last January. After the lesson the class competed in an instant tournament and was doing well in the top 25% when the session ended.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
