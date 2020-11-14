Another strong and productive week of play at the Terre Haute Bridge Center has concluded. Results for the Nov. 3 Virtual Club Game, all earning points: first, Thomas Siefert and Jane Mills (Mills had computer problems half way through and was replaced by a robot for the finish); second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni; fourth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, Mona Sternfeld and son Jack; seventh, James Kirtley and Judith Harris; eighth, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; ninth, Michael Butts and John Burns.
Results for the noon face-to-face game on Nov. 4: Winner Milt Van Reed and Michael Butts over runner-up Joanna Hebermehl and Mary Helen Hamilton. Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips were declared winner in the B division after score adjustments for younger and less-experienced players.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley resumed his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. Slam searching techniques focusing on 1430 Roman Key Card highlighted the lesson. In a shocking development, the “class” was defeated by Milt Van Reed in a challenge match for the mythical/imaginary Challange Match Belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
