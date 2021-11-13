The Monday afternoon game on Nov. 1 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 16 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Brad Phillips and Thomas Newton.
Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 30-minute lesson hosted by club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 20 players.
Results, all listed earning points, North/South: first, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; runner-ups, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert. East/West: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington with runner-ups Art Western and Robert Cowden.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Nov. 2.
Results, all listed earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Ted Bain and Michael Miedema; fourth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; fifth, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; sixth, Shafaat Dalal and Mona Sternfeld; seventh, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
The Wednesday morning game on Nov. 3 had a field of 16 players: first, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Brad Phillips and Thomas Newton.
Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. The class is in the final few weeks of a comprehensive review of all material covered since last January.
After the review session the class attempted to defend the challenge match belt against rival and former title holder Milt Van Reed. Van Reed was able to win and reclaim the belt. An interesting dynamic to this match is Van Reed’s wife, Suzanne, is a top player for the class.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
