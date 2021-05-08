Happy Mothers’ Day fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts.
The noon Wednesday in-person game on April 28 completed another successful event with 18 players competing.
Results are: first place, Michael Miedema and Judith Harris; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Mark Greenwell and Michael Butts.
Winners in C flight: Thomas Newton and John Wright.
A second in-person game took place Monday in the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results were unknown at the time of this column’s submission deadline.
A shorter than normal field of only 24 players logged in for the Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game on April 27.
Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Thomas Newton and Diane Jordan-Wagner; fifth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; sixth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class continued the study of responding to a 1 of a major opening. The class decided to give arch rival Milt Van Reed a much needed break in the challenge match competition and challenged Kirtley’s long-time partner Tana Holt. In a shocking upset the class was able to defeat Holt for this new class to gain their first victory.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
