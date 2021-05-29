Terre Haute Bridge Center is happy to report that the in-person games are increasing in attendance with a 12-player field in the May 17 game and 20-player field in the May 19 game. Results May 17: Sharon Winters and Judith Harris winners with Milt Van Reed and Thomas Siefert runner ups. Results May 19: first place, Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant; a tie for second between the partnership of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl and the partnership of Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; fourth, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
A strong field of 34 players competed in the evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on May 18. Results, all listed earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; fourth, Michael Butts and John Burns; fifth, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; sixth, Floyd McWilliams and Rich Kieinheksel; seventh, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; eighth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; ninth,Tana Holt and James Kirtley; 10th, James Jordan Wagner and John Wright.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class focused on the strong 2 club open and reviewed Bergen raises. Recently, the class participated in a group challenge in which they are able to compete against Tana Holt and Milt Van Reed at the same time playing the same boards. Although the result is in dispute there seems to be little doubt that the class won the latest match thus claiming possession of the much cherished mythical/imaginary challenge match belt.
For more news, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
