May 15, 2021 results:
Things are slowly starting to return to normal as both a Monday 1 p.m. and Wednesday noon in-person games took place at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Seeing in-person opponents and using real cards. Three and 1/2 tables competed in the Wednesday game: 1st place Joanna Hebermehl and Judith Harris, 2nd Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips. The Monday game with 10 players found Sharon Winters and Judith Harris in 1st place with Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed runner up.
The long running Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual club game played 5/4/2021 with 32 players competing. Results, all listed earning points: 1st James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 2nd Linda Easton and Richard Easton, 3rd Edwin Ted Bain III and Michael Miedema, 4th Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 5th James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 6th Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, 7th Thomas Newton and John Wright.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley did not hold his regular Sunday free bridge lesson so as not to interfere with many class participants Mother's Day plans. The class will also miss Sunday May 30 on Memorial Day weekend.
I I I
May 22, 2021 results:
Things are slowly starting to return to normal as both a Monday 1 p.m. and Wednesday noon in-person games were held this past week. The Monday 5/10 game found Sharon Winters and Judith Harris as winners with Thomas Siefert and Milt Van Reed runner ups. On Wednesday 5/12 Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema were clear winners over a tie for second between the partnership of Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips and the partnership of Mark Greenwell and Michael Butts
The 5/11 Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual club had another strong field with 32 players competing. Results, all listed earning points; 1st James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 2nd Mary Lunsford and M Sue May, 3rd Jane Blair and Thomas Siefert, 4th Linda Easton and Charles Parks, 5th James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 6th Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley retuned after a weekend off for Mother’s Day to the regularly scheduled Sunday 1 to 3 p.m free bridge lesson. An in depth discussion on Blackwood key car ace asking took place. After an hour the class then took part in a group challenge against both Milt Van Reed and Tana Holt. In a shocking development the class was able to defeat both Milt and and Tana. Quite a boost for class’ confidence.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.