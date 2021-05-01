The in-person noon Wednesday game completed the second session and seems to be a success. Results: first, Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; second, Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant. Winners in C flight: Connie Shattuck and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
Results for the April 21 Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game, with 34 players, all earning points: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; third, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; fourth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fifth, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; sixth, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; seventh, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; eighth, Betty Piper playing with a robot; ninth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; and 10th, John Burns and Michael Butts.
Local (fast becoming top player) Thomas Siefert had a great week during the Stay at Home Play at Home regional. He along with partner Diane Jordan-Wagner finished first north/south Thursday afternoon, and he along with partner Mark Greenwell finished fourth east/west the next day.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class continued the study of responding to a 1 of a major opening. More good news: Student Erin Archer from Kirtley’s class competed in her first BBO tournament in the Tuesday evening virtual club game and finished third place in C stratification. Milt Van Reed retained the coveted mythical/imaginary challange match belt by beating the class 23 to 3. Van Reed asked that the club be sure and report the score as it neglected to report his victory score of 41 to 0 last week.
For more club news, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.