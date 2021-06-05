Two fields of 12 players for May 24 and 20 players for May 26 turned out to play last week in local in-person games at Terre Haute Bridge Center. Monday results: winners Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl with Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr. runner-ups. Wednesday results: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. Also we are happy to report that the Paris club has resumed its Thursday in-person game.
A field of 28 players competed in the May 25 evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all earning points: first, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; second, Richard Easton and Shafaat Dalal; third, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fourth, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell; fifth, Edwin (Ted) Bain III and Michael Miedema; sixth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; seventh, Thomas Siefert and Jane Blair. Double silver points were awarded in this game.
THBC president James Kirtley did not have his regular Sunday lesson on Memorial Day weekend. Lessons will resume Sunday.
Go to TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.