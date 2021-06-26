The Terre Haute Bridge Center hosted regularly scheduled Monday and Wednesday games this past week, and plans are underway to resume the Monday evening beginner game with a lesson.
Results for June 14: first, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; second, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott; third, Judith Harris and Sharon Winters. Results for June 16: first, Judith Harris and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott.
A field of 28 players competed in the June 15 evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all listed earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; third, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fourth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley did not host his regularly scheduled free bridge lesson on Zoom on Father’s Day. Lessons will resume Sunday.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more information.
