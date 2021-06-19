In-person games at the Terre Haute Bridge Center are progressing very well. June 7 results: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; third, Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant. June 9 results: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; and fourth, Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal.
A field of 26 players competed in the evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on June 8. Results, all listed earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley taught his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon bridge lesson free on Zoom. Fourth suite forcing and new minor forcing were the major topics of conversation. The class then competed in an instant tournament against 15 other opponents. After leading or being in second place most of the way they faded late finishing fifth but earning .25 points. Note: No class on Fathers’ Day.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
