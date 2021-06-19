Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.