Another successful week of action at the Terre Haute Bridge Center has completed as things are starting to return to normal. Results for May 31, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; tie for fourth between the partnership of Mark Greenwell and Thomas Siefert and the team of Brad Phillips and Thomas Newton. Results for the June 2 game, all listed earning points: first, Diane Scott and Tana Holt; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal; fourth, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
The June 1 Terre Haute/Paris virtual club game saw a surprise winner with a couple of former students from the Sonny Kirtley school of 2 over 1 bidding jump up from the C stratification and take the victory. Results, all listed earning points: first, Diane Jordan-Wagner and Jane Blair; second, Edwin (Ted) Bain III and Michael Miedema; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; fifth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; sixth, Richard Bernardoni and Charles Parks; seventh, Michael Butts and John Burns.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued on with his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class reviewed the major principles of the 2 over 1 system. A local rule was instated that henceforth when responding to a 1 spade opening and holding 3 spades, 4 hearts, 3 diamonds, and 3 clubs, the responder must answer 3 no trump instead of 2 clubs game force so as not to mislead opponents as to the shape of his or her hand. A challenge match was played against Milt Van Reed and the class won.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.