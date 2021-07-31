Another very successful week has completed at the Terre Haute Bridge Center, 303 S. 14th St.
Results for Monday, July 19, afternoon game: first place, Connie Shattuck and Thomas Siefert; second, Judith Harris and John Clark; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Monday evening, July 19, “Fun Bridge” North/South: first, Jackie Lower and Suzanne Van Reed; second, Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steibaugh. East/West: first place, Art Western and Robert Cobden; second place, Brad Phillips and Mike Harmon.
Wednesday noon July 21 results: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Michael Miedema and Judith Harris; third, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; fourth, Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley taught another free bridge lesson on Zoom on Sunday afternoon. The class had a good discussion on weak 2 openings and response. In a shocking upset, the class defeated reigning Challenge Match title holder Milt Van Reed. As the class is nearing completion of the current schedule of lessons it is unsure if Van Reed will get a chance to regain his title.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
