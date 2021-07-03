In-person games at the Terre Haute Bridge Center have slowed down in attendance as we move into summer. On June 21, we had two and 1/2 tables with Tana Holt and Sharon Winters in a tie for first with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, and Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills in third. On June 23, we had three tables with Mark Greenwell and James Buffington the winners and Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal runners up.
A field of 26 players competed in the June 22 evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell; third, Richard Easton and James Buffington; fourth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; sixth, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; seventh, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; eighth, Thomas Siefert and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
As of May 31, several local players have placed in the Top 10 in their division of the District Ace of Clubs points races (includes Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana). Roger Meneely with 0-5 points at the beginning of year is tied for fourth; James Buffington, 100-200 points, fifth place; Paul Ray, 200-300 points, 10th place; and Milt Van Reed, 5,000-7,500 points, ninth place.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. The class continued a discussion of how to show partner a strong hand. After a question-and-answer period, the class challenged local top player Milt Van Reed to a match, who was able to squeak out a close victory to regain the coveted mythical/imaginary Challenge Match Belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.