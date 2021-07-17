Good news to report:
A Monday evening beginners game has started. This game is preceded by a half hour lesson by James “Sonny” Kirtley. The game is aimed at local players with lower master points levels.
The usual Monday afternoon game on July 5 had three full tables, results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; fourth, Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills.
At the July 7 game, 31/2 tables competed, results, all listed earning points: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott.
A field of 24 players competed in the July 6 Terre Haute/Paris virtual game.
Results, all listed earning points: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; fourth, Charles Parks and Rich Bernardoni; fifth, Ted Bain and Michael Miedema; sixth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
Kirtley, Terre Haute Bridge Club president, hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. The class continued on with a review of the 2 over 1 bidding system and an in-depth question-and-answer period.
The class then competed in an instant tournament on Bridge Base Online finishing second in a field of 15.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.