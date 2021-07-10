The Terre Haute Bridge Center completed a very successful week of play with good fields for the two weekly in-person games.
Results for June 28: first, Milt Van Reed and Mona Sternfeld; second, Tana Holt and Sharon Winters; third, Brad Phillips and Thomas Newton.
Results for June 30; first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
A field of 24 players competed in the June 29 evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game.
Results, all listed earning points: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, Shafaat Dalal and Charles Parks; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kienheksel; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; seventh, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The Monday evening “Fun Bridge” returned this week.
This game is intended to introduce duplicate bridge to players who may be new to the game or are only familiar with rubber bridge.
The 30-minute lesson begins at 6:30 p.m., to be followed by a game. The clubs top players are bared from playing.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley canceled his Sunday free bridge lesson on Zoom because of the 4th of July holiday.
Lessons will resume.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news or membership information.
