Dec. 27 games at the Terre Haute Bridge Center were canceled because of the Christmas holiday. The Tuesday evening virtual game resumed on Dec. 28. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, had a tie between the team of Patricia Killeen and John Killeen and the team of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Ted Bain and Michael Miedema; fifth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; sixth, Richard Easton and Richard Bernardoni.
The Wednesday game on Dec. 29 had a field of 10 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Charles Parks and Michael Butts; a tie for second between the team of Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt and the team of Joanna Hebermehl and Betty Piper.
Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley is hosting a series of beginning classes at the Masonic Lodge in Center Point on Thursday at 6 p.m. Also Mark Greenwell is teaching a beginners class on Fridays at 8 p.m. at the Terre Haute Bridge Center.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
