The Monday afternoon game for Jan. 10 had 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points: first, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Patty Cottom and Tana Holt. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 20 participants. Results, all listed earning points, north/south: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/west: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, John Wright and Brad Phillips.
A field of 22 players participated in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Jan. 11. Results, all listed earning points: first, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; second, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fifth, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; sixth, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; seventh, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; eighth, Mary Lunsford and M. Sue May.
The Wednesday game on Jan. 12 had a field of 14 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; tie for third, team of Diane Scott and Michael Butts and team of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more bridge news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.