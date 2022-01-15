The Monday afternoon game on Jan. 3 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points: winners Charles Parks and Thomas Siefert; runners-up James Kirtley and Tana Holt. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and played a game with 24 participants. Results, all listed earning points, north/south: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/west: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
Another Terre Haute/Paris Tuesday evening virtual game was played on Jan. 4. Results, all listed earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fourth, Judith Harris and James Kirtley; fifth, Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni; sixth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May.
The Wednesday game on Jan. 5 had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Noreen Bryant and Brad Phillips.
Although this may not be final, here are the standings of the entire year of 2021 in our Ace of Clubs Unit which includes north central Indiana: Roger Meneely, fourth place, 0-5 MPS at the start of the year; Brad Phillips, ninth place, 20-50 MPS; Jim Buffington, second place, 100-200 MPS; Michael Butts, 10th place, 100-200 MPS; Paul Ray, fourth place, 200-300 MPS; Tana Holt, ninth place, 1000-1500 MPS; Sharon Winters, 10th place, 1500-2000 MPS; Jane Ann Gormong, tie for seventh place, 3500-5000 MPS; James Gormong, tie for seventh place, 3500-5000 MPS; Milt Van Reed, fifth place, 5000-7500 MPS; and Joanna Hebermehl, sixth place, 5000-7500 MPS.
Here are the 2021 Top 10 finishers in the Ace of Clubs District (which includes players from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Illinois): Roger Meneely, ninth place, 0-5 MPS; and Jim Buffington, eighth place, 100-200 MPS.
For more bridge information visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
