Fourteen players competed in the Monday afternoon game on Dec. 20 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results, all listed earning points: first, Charles Parks and Sharon Winters; second, Noreen Bryant and Judith Harris; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Thomas Siefert and Nancy Hanley. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 1/2-hour lesson before competing in a game with a field of 28 players. Results, all listed earning points, north/south: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; runner-ups Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/west: first, John Wright and Brad Phillips; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
A field of 20 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Dec. 21. Results, all listed earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; third, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; fourth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; fifth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; sixth, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams.
Twelve players competed in the Wednesday game on Dec. 22. Results, all listed earning points: first, James Kirtley and Sharon Winters; second, Mark Greenwell and Michael Butts; third, John Wright and Brad Phillips.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley is hosting a series of beginning classes at 6 p.m. Thursdays in the Masonic Lodge at Center Point. Also Mark Greenwell is teaching a beginners class at 8 p.m. Fridays in the Terre Haute Bridge Center.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.