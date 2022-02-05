The Monday afternoon game at the Terre Haute Bridge Center Jan. 24 had 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips; and third, Michael Butts and Nancy Hanley. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points: first, Art Western and Robert Cowden; and second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert.
A good field of 20 players participated in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game Jan. 25. Results, all listed earning points: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; fifth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; and sixth, Tana Holt and James Kirtley.
The Wednesday game Jan. 26 had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; and third, James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
Each Friday at 8 p.m. local top player Mark Greenwell hosts a beginners class, after which several players stay around for an old fashion rubber bridge game. Some very interesting discussions take place on strategies of duplicate vs. non-duplicate.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
