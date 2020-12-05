Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. Stardust week has wrapped up worldwide, including at the Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Game. All Bridge Base games played during this week paid double points with 25 percent gold and 75 percent black. The cream really rose to the top as the highest finishing C stratification partnership finished ninth locally. Seems like the more experienced partnerships really bear down with gold points online.
Results for the Terre Haute Nov. 24 evening game, all earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell; second, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; third, Richard Easton and Richard Bernardoni; fourth, Michael Miedema and Thomas Siefert; fifth, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; sixth, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; seventh, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; eighth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; ninth, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; 10th, Thomas Newton and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his free Sunday afternoon lesson via Zoom. The usual 12 to 14 students gathered online to discuss various problems and techniques to consider in competitive auctions. In a shocking development, Kirtley’s long-time partner Tana Holt trounced the “class” 15 to 5 in a challenge match for the mythical/imaginary belt. Before the score was announced, the “class” felt confident they had played rather well and felt assured of victory. When they learned of their defeat they considered a demand for a recount, but quickly decided to accept the results and congratulate the winner. Good job, Tana.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.