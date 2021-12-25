Sixteen players competed in the Monday afternoon game on Dec. 13. Results: first, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott; second, Shafaat Dalal and Michael Butts; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a half-hour lesson before competing in a game with a field of 20 players. Results, north/south: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; runners-up Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/west had a tie for first between Art Western and Robert Cowden and Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington with Ann Staats and Michael Butts finishing third.
A field of 20 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Dec. 14. Results: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, Michael Miedema and Richard Easton; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; seventh, M. Sue May and Mary Lunsford; eighth, Linda Easton and Diane Jordan Wagner; ninth, Rich Bernardoni and Charles Parks.
The Wednesday game on Dec. 15 had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal with a tie for second between the team of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl and the team of Sharon Winters and Tana Holt.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his last class in a year-long series of free bridge lessons. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for 2022 details.
