Seasons’ greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. The Terre Haute/Paris Tuesday evening virtual club game is still going strong. A field of 32 players competed in the Dec. 8 contest. Results of top positions, all earning points: first, Thomas Siefert and Jane Blair; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; fourth, M Sue May and Mary Lunsford; fifth, Patty Cottom and Mark Greenwell; sixth, James Kirtley and Sharon Winters; seventh, John Burns and Michael Butts; eighth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; and ninth Margo Kraemer and Dave Kraemer.
A special mention to Thomas Siefert and Diane Jordan-Wagner who finished first north/south in a large 1,500 point-limit game in Indianapolis this past week. Michael Butts and a partner from Indianapolis finished first east/west in the same game. A very good showing for our Terre Haute Bridge Club.
Our club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson via Zoom on Sunday afternoon. Strong 2 club openings and responses were discussed. After the 30-minute discussion the real opportunity to learn began when the class played a challenge match against rival Milt Van Reed. The class plays an 8 board instant tournament with a robot partner then sends the same card hands to Van Reed, who plays them with a robot partner. Each member of the class will bid and play a hand with advice from Kirtley and other members of the class. Rule by committee. The “class” was fortunate to squeak out a 1-point victory this week.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for local club details.
