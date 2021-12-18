Fourteen players competed in the Monday afternoon game Dec. 6. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Judith Harris and Shafaat Dalal; third, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; fourth, Charles Parks and Michael Butts. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a half-hour lesson before competing in a game with a field of 20 players.
A field of 20 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Dec. 7. Results, all listed earning points: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, Michael Miedema and Ted Bain; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; fifth, M. Sue May and Mary Lunsford; sixth, Shafaat Dalal and Mona Sternfeld.
A special Friday game Dec. 11 was played to honor James “Sonny” Kirtley and Patty Cottom, both of whom recently surpassed the requirements to obtain Life Master status. A field of 26 players competed. Results, all listed earning points, north/south; first, Charles Parks and Nancy Hanley; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third, Connie Shattuck and Diane Jordan-Wagner. East/west: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and Michael Butts; a tie for third between the team of Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott and the team Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
