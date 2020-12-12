The Terre Haute/Paris Tuesday evening Virtual Club game is still doing very well with 20 full tables participating in the game this past week.
Results, all earning points: first, Linda Easton and Richard Easton; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Margo Kraemer and Dave Kraemer.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James Kirtley hosted his free bridge lesson on Sunday afternoon this past week via Zoom. A discussion of several conventions involved minor openings including XYZ, crisscross, and new minor forcing. The “class” was able to defeat former Woodrow Wilson track star Milt Van Reed in a challenge match for the mythical/imaginary Challenge Match Belt.
In a very close battle, the class was able to squeak out a victory mostly based on the “class” being much more familiar with the bidding habits of the robot partner.
In a new development, Kirtley mentioned he was interested in exploring the possibility of starting a second class teaching the precision convention of bidding. He said he had been in contact with an old friend from the 1970s who asked him to renew their partner-using precision. This opportunity to learn a more involved system of bidding used by most of the World’s top players sounds extremely interesting. Stay tuned for more news on this subject.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club details.
