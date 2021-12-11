Twelve players competed in the Monday afternoon game on Nov. 29 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Noreen Bryant and Charles Parks; fourth, Diane Scott and Thomas Siefert. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 1/2-hour lesson with local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 20 players. Results, all listed earning points, north/south: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh. East/west: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington, runner-up John Wright and Brad Phillips.
A field of 20 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Nov. 30. Results, all listed earning points: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Charles Parks and Rich Bernardoni; fourth, Linda Easton and Diane Jordan-Wagner; fifth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley was unable to host the free bridge lesson on Sunday. Class will resume this weekend. Two new beginner groups have started up recently. Richard Boyce is heading a group which meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays in the Masonic hall in Center Point; Mark Greenwell is teaching a class at the Terre Haute Bridge Center at 8 p.m. Fridays.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more information.
