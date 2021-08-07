July ended on a positive note at the Terre Haute Bridge Center as fields grew. An afternoon game on July 26 saw 14 players with the results: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and Patty Cottom; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Connie Shattuck and Judith Harris.
Evening fun bridge on July 26 had a field of 20 players. Results North/South: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Phylis White and Janice Fellows. East/West: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Ann Staats and Michael Butts. A 30-minute lesson was given by Tana Holt before play began.
On July 27, the Terre Haute/Paris virtual club game started with 32 players but only 11 were still active at the finish as computer problems disrupted the game. Tana Holt and James Kirtley were leading with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl in second place when the computer bugs hit.
The noon game on July 28 saw a field of 18 players. Results, all earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; third, Diane Scott and Michael Butts.
Terre Haute club president Kirtley continued his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class held a good review on weak 2 openings before playing a challenge match with Kirtley’s long-time partner Tana Holt. The class was able to defeat Holt. Another meeting on Sunday is tentative.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
