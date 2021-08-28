Terre Haute Bridge Club players Thomas Siefert and Diane Jordan-Wagner placed 30th in a field of 256 at a regional virtual contest.
Evening “fun” bridge continues to grow with a field of 24 players competing Aug. 16. Results: North/South, first, Thomas Siefert and Mart Lynn Siefert; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/West: first, Ann Staats and Michael Butts; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Brad Phillips and John Wright; fourth, Phyllis White and Norma Beymer.
A field of 26 players played in the Terre Haute/Paris virtual game Aug. 17. Results: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; third, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; fourth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams.
The noon game Aug. 18 had 12 players. Results: first, Milt Van Reed and Brad Phillips; second, Mary Helen Hamilton and Joanna Hebermehl; in a tie for third, partners Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant and partners Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Discussion on competitive bidding and how to interfere with opponents communication took place at the free lesson on Sunday on Zoom. The class finished third in a 15-team virtual tournament. Milt Van Reed reclaimed the mythical/imaginary Challenge Match Belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
