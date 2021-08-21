The Terre Haute Bridge Center completed another successful week of action with most players who earned points relatively happy and players who failed to earn points more determined to improve. Results for Monday evening, Aug. 9, “fun bridge” all listed earning points, North/South: first, Lou Harmernung and Jan Hamerning; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, Mary Hasted and Dale Johnson. East/West results: first, Phyllis White and Norma Beymer; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, game had 16 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
A field of 30 players competed in the Aug. 10, Tuesday evening, Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all listed earning points; first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; third, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; fourth, Rick Kieinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; fifth, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; sixth, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; seventh, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; eighth, Linda Easton and Diane-Jordan Wagner.
Wednesday noon, Aug. 11, game had a field of 16 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; a tie for third, between Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt and partners James Kirtley and Michael Miedema.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon free via Zoom bridge lesson. A very good review and question and answer period took place before the class competed in a group challenge. Milt Van Reed, Sharon Winters, Tana Holt and the “Class” competed. An inquire is underway as no clear cut winner has been determined.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
