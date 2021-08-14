Aug. 2 results at the Terre Haute Bridge Center, all earning points include: first, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott; a tie for second place between the partnership of Tana Holt and Judith Harris and the partnership of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
Results for the Aug. 2 fun bridge with a field of 20 players: North/South, first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson; a tie for third between partners Suzanne Van Reed and Jackie Lower and partners Jan Hammening and Lou Hammening. East/West: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden; third, Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
The Aug. 3 Terre Haute/Paris virtual club game ran smoothly with 26 players and no computer problems. Results, all earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Edwin Ted Bain III and Michael Miedema; third, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen.
A noon game on Aug. 4 saw a field of 12 players. Results: first, Charles Parks and Michael Butts; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; a tie for third between partners Diane Scott and Tana Holt and partners Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley will resume his free weekly bridge lesson on Sunday using Zoom.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
