Great news to report is that the Terre Haute Bridge Center is back open for live face-to-face games. Twelve players competed live in a recent Wednesday game. Results include: first place, Mark Greenwell and Tana Holt; second place, Mike Miedema and Milt Van Reed; first place in the B division, Thomas Newton and Brad Phillips. Hopefully more games will soon follow. Results for the April 13, Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game, all listed earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; third, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; fourth, Phillip Smith and Mark Greenwell; fifth, Diane Jordan Wagner and Thomas Newton; sixth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; seventh, Richard Bernardoni and Mary Hamilton; eighth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; ninth, Linda Easton and Mona Sternfeld; 10th, Mike Butts and John Burns; and 11th, Charles Parks and James Buffington.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The class began the study of responding to a 1 of a major opening. After an hour of instruction the class challenged current challenge match champion Milt Van Reed to a match and was thoroughly beaten. Van Reed seems to be catching on to the playing habits of the robots.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
