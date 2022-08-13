Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report on Aug. 1, with 14 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third Thomas Siefert and Diane Jordan-Wagner. Later that evening the “fun” bridge group played in a game with 12 players. Results, all players listed; first place Art Western and Robert Cowden, second Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh, third Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, fourth Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, fifth Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson, sixth Bryan Boyce and Mark Greenwell.
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game on Aug. 2 had 24 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, second Tana Holt and Sharon Winters, third James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, fourth Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips, fifth Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, sixth Linda Easton and Richard Easton.
The Aug. 3 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all players listed; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Noreen Bryant and Patty Cottom, third Tana Holt and Floyd McWilliams, fourth Charles Bryan Jr. and Michael Butts, fifth Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips, sixth Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
