Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report Aug. 22 with 16 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second James Kirtley and Judith Harris, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, third Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant. Later that evening the “fun” bridge group played in a game with 18 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place north / south Lou Harmening and Jan Harmening, second Jane Mills and Phillip Smith. East / west first place Art Western and Robert Cowden, second Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, third David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer.
Aug. 23 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game — a strong field of 16 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Patricia Killeen and James Killeen, third Edwin (Ted) BainIII and Michael Miedema, fourth Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, fifth M Sue May and James Buffington, sixth Richard Easton and Judith Harris, seventh Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters, eighth Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel, ninth Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The game Aug. 24 had a field of 18 players. Results, all players listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second place resulted in a tie between the partnership Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips and the team Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt, fourth Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Fast approaching is the James Gormong Sectional Tournament to be held Sept. 16 through 18 at the International Union of Operating Engineers at 6801 S. U.S. 41. For more information contact the club.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
