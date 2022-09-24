Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report starting Sept. 12 with 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal, 2nd Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 3rd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 4th Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant, 5th Tana Holt and Roger Meneely, 6th Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips. Later that evening the “fun” bridge group played in a game with 18 players. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place north / south Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson, 2nd place resulted in a tie between the partnership of Lou Harmening and Jan Harmening and the team of Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert. 1st place east / west Art Western and Robert Cowden, 2nd John Wright and Brad Phillips
The Sept. 13 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game had a strong field of 24 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Patricia Killeen and James Killeen, 2nd Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, 3rd James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 4th James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 5th Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 6th Shafaat Dalal and Leon Joseph Grafe, 7th Tana Holt and Judith Harris, 8th James Jordan-Wagner playing with a robot.
The game Sept. 14 had a field of 14 players. Results, all players listed earning points; 1st place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 2nd place Michael Butts and Patty Cottom, 3rd Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt, 4th Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely.
The James Gormong Sectional Tournament was played September 16th thru 18th here in Terre Haute. As expected James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong finished near the top of the leader board in each session they participated in. Other highlights found Nancy Hanley and Elizebeth Brown place 2nd overall on Friday open pairs and Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl win the Sunday Swiss teams.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
